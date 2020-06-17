Teen suffers serious head injury after airborne car crashes into Ottawa County sheriff’s cruisers

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl suffered a serious head injury Wednesday morning after the 2011 Mini Cooper convertible she was driving went airborne and crashed into a pair of parked Ottawa County sheriff’s cruisers.
The girl, from Oak Harbor, Ohio, was in the air for roughly 80 feet, and was rushed to Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the accident.
The violent crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. on SR 163 near mile marker 17, where the teen swerved left of center, ran off the road to avoid a car and hit a dirt mound, which sent the Mini Cooper airborne.
Deputies were in each cruiser, and one of them, Marc Nye, 43, suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to McGruder Hospital in Port Clinton.
The deputy sitting in the second cruiser was not injured.
Alcohol and/or drug use are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.
