Wayne County pedestrian dies after being struck by heavy duty pickup truck

WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old man from Wooster died from his injuries on Wednesday, after he was struck by a Dodge 3500 pickup truck.
The 19-year-old driver was headed northbound on State Route 3 when he hit the man as he crossed the street, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The man died at Wooster Community Hospital shortly after the accident.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but troopers are still investigating.
This is the fifth traffic-related fatality so far this year in Wayne County.
