Wickliffe police release videos of officer using Taser during February arrest after posts spread on social media (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to be transparent, the Wickliffe Police Department released body camera video from a February 2020 arrest that has since circulated on social media.
According to the Wickliffe Police Department, the officer attempted to stop a driver, who was later revealed to have been wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on multiple warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation.
The driver pulled into an apartment complex parking lot and started walking towards a unit while refusing more than two dozen commands to stop and show his hands, police described.
Video shows the female officer then attempting to physically control the individual, but he continued to ignore her commands.
**WARNING: Videos contain explicit language**
2020-02-12_16-21-36
We at the Wickliffe Police Department are aware of a video circulating that shows one of our officers using a taser against a male suspect. The video was taken by a friend or family member of the suspect. The incident occurred in February of this year, but has been widely circulated in the last week or so, likely as a result of the heightened scrutiny of police conduct. We have received numerous FB messages regarding this incident, and; as a result, decided to take the unusual step of releasing the dash and body camera video of the incident, as they are longer than the video clip being circulated, and we believe tell a fuller story of the encounter. We are publishing this to be accountable and transparent. We warn you that the suspect and a second male use graphic language. The attached videos largely speak for themselves, but we feel some context is important: While some have claimed this incident was over failing to use a turn signal; that is misleading. The incident did begin with a traffic stop, but the involved suspect was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. He also had a suspended driver’s license. As can be seen in the videos, an officer tells the suspect to stop, get back into his car, show his hands or get on the ground more than 25 times, but the male ignores the commands of the officer. When her verbal commands aren’t working, the officer uses her hands to try and take control of the suspect, but he pulls away multiple times. A second male comes out of the apartment while the officer is still alone and trying to control the driver. The female officer weighs about 120 pounds, while the two males combined likely weigh in excess of 400 pounds. A second officer arrives and tells the male five times to get on the ground, and also warns him that he will be tased. The suspect still does not comply. Only at that point is the male tased. The officer delivered one shock from the taser to the suspect, not multiple ones as some have claimed. After the suspect was in custody, he was taken to Lake West Hospital for medical attention, and was treated and released back into police custody on the same date. The day after this incident, the suspect appeared in court and pled guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Lake County jail on the charges. The second male in the video was released without charges after he calmed down. Finally, this use of force was reviewed by our command staff and deemed to be in line with established guidelines. Force is never pretty and can be upsetting to watch, but the reality is that on occasion, officers are left with little choice but to use force to affect an arrest. This is the second of four videos in four seperate posts regarding this incident, as FB does not allow multiple videos in a single post on a business page. Please watch all four videos.Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
IMG_2869
We at the Wickliffe Police Department are aware of a video circulating that shows one of our officers using a taser against a male suspect. The video was taken by a friend or family member of the suspect. The incident occurred in February of this year, but has been widely circulated in the last week or so, likely as a result of the heightened scrutiny of police conduct. We have received numerous FB messages regarding this incident, and; as a result, decided to take the unusual step of releasing the dash and body camera video of the incident, as they are longer than the video clip being circulated, and we believe tell a fuller story of the encounter. We are publishing this to be accountable and transparent. We warn you that the suspect and a second male use graphic language. The attached videos largely speak for themselves, but we feel some context is important: While some have claimed this incident was over failing to use a turn signal; that is misleading. The incident did begin with a traffic stop, but the involved suspect was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. He also had a suspended driver’s license. As can be seen in the videos, an officer tells the suspect to stop, get back into his car, show his hands or get on the ground more than 25 times, but the male ignores the commands of the officer. When her verbal commands aren’t working, the officer uses her hands to try and take control of the suspect, but he pulls away multiple times. A second male comes out of the apartment while the officer is still alone and trying to control the driver. The female officer weighs about 120 pounds, while the two males combined likely weigh in excess of 400 pounds. A second officer arrives and tells the male five times to get on the ground, and also warns him that he will be tased. The suspect still does not comply. Only at that point is the male tased. The officer delivered one shock from the taser to the suspect, not multiple ones as some have claimed. After the suspect was in custody, he was taken to Lake West Hospital for medical attention, and was treated and released back into police custody on the same date. The day after this incident, the suspect appeared in court and pled guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Lake County jail on the charges. The second male in the video was released without charges after he calmed down. Finally, this use of force was reviewed by our command staff and deemed to be in line with established guidelines. Force is never pretty and can be upsetting to watch, but the reality is that on occasion, officers are left with little choice but to use force to affect an arrest. This is the first of four videos in four seperate posts related to this incident, as FB does not allow multiple videos in a single post on a business page. Please watch all four.Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Another male can be seen coming out of the apartment while the female police officer was still on scene alone.
Eventually, Wickliffe police say a second officer arrived and used his Taser once after giving the male multiple warnings.
2020-02-12_16-22-22
We at the Wickliffe Police Department are aware of a video circulating that shows one of our officers using a taser against a male suspect. The video was taken by a friend or family member of the suspect. The incident occurred in February of this year, but has been widely circulated in the last week or so, likely as a result of the heightened scrutiny of police conduct. We have received numerous FB messages regarding this incident, and; as a result, decided to take the unusual step of releasing the dash and body camera video of the incident, as they are longer than the video clip being circulated, and we believe tell a fuller story of the encounter. We are publishing this to be accountable and transparent. We warn you that the suspect and a second male use graphic language. The attached videos largely speak for themselves, but we feel some context is important: While some have claimed this incident was over failing to use a turn signal; that is misleading. The incident did begin with a traffic stop, but the involved suspect was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. He also had a suspended driver’s license. As can be seen in the videos, an officer tells the suspect to stop, get back into his car, show his hands or get on the ground more than 25 times, but the male ignores the commands of the officer. When her verbal commands aren’t working, the officer uses her hands to try and take control of the suspect, but he pulls away multiple times. A second male comes out of the apartment while the officer is still alone and trying to control the driver. The female officer weighs about 120 pounds, while the two males combined likely weigh in excess of 400 pounds. A second officer arrives and tells the male five times to get on the ground, and also warns him that he will be tased. The suspect still does not comply. Only at that point is the male tased. The officer delivered one shock from the taser to the suspect, not multiple ones as some have claimed. After the suspect was in custody, he was taken to Lake West Hospital for medical attention, and was treated and released back into police custody on the same date. The day after this incident, the suspect appeared in court and pled guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Lake County jail on the charges. The second male in the video was released without charges after he calmed down. Finally, this use of force was reviewed by our command staff and deemed to be in line with established guidelines. Force is never pretty and can be upsetting to watch, but the reality is that on occasion, officers are left with little choice but to use force to affect an arrest. This is the third of four posts related to this incident. Please watch all four.Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
“Finally, this use of force was reviewed by our command staff and deemed to be in line with established guidelines,” the police department shared on Facebook. “Force is never pretty and can be upsetting to watch, but the reality is that on occasion, officers are left with little choice but to use force to affect an arrest.”
The suspect was treated at Lake West Hospital and later released into police custody. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Lake County Jail on obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges.
The second male was released without charges after police defused the situation.
2020-02-12_16-37-14r
We at the Wickliffe Police Department are aware of a video circulating that shows one of our officers using a taser against a male suspect. The video was taken by a friend or family member of the suspect. The incident occurred in February of this year, but has been widely circulated in the last week or so, likely as a result of the heightened scrutiny of police conduct. We have received numerous FB messages regarding this incident, and; as a result, decided to take the unusual step of releasing the dash and body camera video of the incident, as they are longer than the video clip being circulated, and we believe tell a fuller story of the encounter. We are publishing this to be accountable and transparent. We warn you that the suspect and a second male use graphic language. The attached videos largely speak for themselves, but we feel some context is important: While some have claimed this incident was over failing to use a turn signal; that is misleading. The incident did begin with a traffic stop, but the involved suspect was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. He also had a suspended driver’s license. As can be seen in the videos, an officer tells the suspect to stop, get back into his car, show his hands or get on the ground more than 25 times, but the male ignores the commands of the officer. When her verbal commands aren’t working, the officer uses her hands to try and take control of the suspect, but he pulls away multiple times. A second male comes out of the apartment while the officer is still alone and trying to control the driver. The female officer weighs about 120 pounds, while the two males combined likely weigh in excess of 400 pounds. A second officer arrives and tells the male five times to get on the ground, and also warns him that he will be tased. The suspect still does not comply. Only at that point is the male tased. The officer delivered one shock from the taser to the suspect, not multiple ones as some have claimed. After the suspect was in custody, he was taken to Lake West Hospital for medical attention, and was treated and released back into police custody on the same date. The day after this incident, the suspect appeared in court and pled guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Lake County jail on the charges. The second male in the video was released without charges after he calmed down. Finally, this use of force was reviewed by our command staff and deemed to be in line with established guidelines. Force is never pretty and can be upsetting to watch, but the reality is that on occasion, officers are left with little choice but to use force to affect an arrest. This is the fourth of four posts regarding this incident. Please watch the videos in all four posts.Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Police say the arrest took place months ago, but has recently resurfaced due to the “heightened scrutiny” law enforcement officers are facing following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.