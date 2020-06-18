All Ohio residents can fish for free this weekend; here are the best lakes for anglers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For two days, the Ohio of Department of Natural Resources is opening the public waterways up to all state residents who wish to fish.
This year’s “Free Fishing Days” take place on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.
The weekend is the only time all year that Ohioans who are 16 years and older are not required to obtain a fishing license to case out in places lake Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River.
“Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers and streams,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I invite all Ohioans to get outside and create lasting memories with family and friends during our free fishing days weekend.”
More than 69 million sport fish were stocked in Ohio’s public waters in 2010, which means there should be plenty of walleye, trout, perch, and bass to catch.
The ODNR ranked the best inland lakes for fishing in 2019. The top inland fishing spots in Northeast Ohio include:
- West Branch Lake in Portage County, especially for muskellunge
- Mosquito Creek Lake in Trumbull County, especially for walleye
- Pymatuning Lake in Ashtabula County, especially for sunfish
- Portage Lakes in Summit County, especially for black bass
- Atwood Lake in Carroll and Tuscarawas counties, especially for crappie
- Springfield Lake in Summit County, especially for channel catfish
Click here for the top inland lakes in:
“Ohio has world-class fishing, and our free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to experience what the state has to offer,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “I invite Ohioans to take some time to get outside with family and friends to enjoy our wonderful natural resources.”
An annual fishing license, which is required for all Ohio residents 16 years old or older, costs $19 per year. Lifetime fishing licenses can also be purchased.
