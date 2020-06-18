Attorney looking to identify man who gave 18-year-old Akron murder victim Na’Kia Crawford CPR (Picture)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford’s family is asking for the community to help find the man who gave her CPR after she was fatally shot in her car in Akron last weekend.

Nationally known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump shared a photo with a plea to find the man who tried to save her life so he can provide a witness statement to Akron Police.

HELP NEEDED: We're searching for the bald White man on the red motorcycle who tried to save #NakiaCrawford 's life w/ CPR. If you or someone you know recognize this man, please tell him to provide a witness statement to Akron PD (330-375-2490). #JusticeForNakia #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/RR42zbVWOk

He recently represented the family of George Floyd, and has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice.

“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Akron Police Department. We are committed to making sure police devote the necessary time and resources to identify the killer and get justice for her family.”

I've been retained by the family of #NakiaCrawford , who was fatally shot while in the car with her grandmother earlier this week. We demand ANSWERS from Akron PD. More details about Na'Kia & her death: https://t.co/VR8qercIwn #JusticeForNakia #JusticeForNakiaCrawford #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/KN99aUxDRU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the shooting suspect wanted for killing Crawford.

Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.

The vehicle detectives believe may be involved in the recent homicide that occurred Sunday at N. Howard and E. North Street. The vehicle appears to be a black sports car with dark window tint. (Source: Akron Police)

Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.