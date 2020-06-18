Browns to honor Cribbs, Slaughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former receivers Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter were named to the Browns Legends program.
The duo will be honored during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 27 when the Browns host Washington.
“It is always special to spend time with and celebrate Browns alumni, and we are incredibly proud to recognize Webster Slaughter and Josh Cribbs – two of our team’s greats that are also exceptional men – as the newest Browns Legends members,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “We deeply appreciate everything they, along with all of our alumni, have done for the Browns on the field and how they continue to contribute to our team and our community in meaningful ways.”
Cribbs — who owns 11 Browns return records and sits in a tie for first with the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history — finished his Cleveland career with 11 special teams touchdowns (eight on punts, three on kicks), 10,015 kickoff return yards and 2,154 punt return yards. He finished his 10-year career tied for third in NFL history with 13,488 career return yards, third in kickoff return yards (11,113) and fifth in career return touchdowns (11).
“When I look at my time here in Cleveland and everything I’ve been able to bring to the team — being undrafted and my value to the team and what it meant not just to the team but to the city — it was kind of confirmation that they think that Cribbs guy, he did a job well done, so much so he’s a legend to us,” Cribbs told the team’s website. “That means everything to me.”
Cribbs is an analyst on WOIO’s Tailgate 19 and Fifth Quarter shows and also hosts “Cribbs in the CLE,” a daily morning TV show.
Over six seasons in Cleveland, Slaughter caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns.
To qualify as a Browns Legend, the players must have played for the team for at least five years, been a major contributor at their respective position and been retired from the NFL for at least five years.
