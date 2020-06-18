Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for missing 16-year-old, Brazil Jackson, who was last seen this past Monday.
In the police report, the father said Brazil was dropped off at her aunt’s house at the 2220 block of East 38th Street. Brazil walked out of her aunt’s home and did not return.
Brazil is 5′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
Police said she was last wearing a Nike windbreaker, and black sweatpants.
In the police report, it says her possible destination is in the St. Clair area.
Please call Cleveland Police with any information.
