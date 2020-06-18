Cleveland Public Library changes meal distribution site for children and families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is alerting families that the location of one of its Summer Kids’ Meals pick-up sites is changing to due construction.
For the safety of visitors, CPL is closing the meals distribution site at the East 131st Branch.
Those children 18-years-old and under can receive Grab & Go meals at the Fleet, Fulton, Sterling, and Walz branches.
CPL said each child will receive enough food for five meals.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank staff will also help adults apply for food assistance and other critical benefits.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Bank staff will wear masks and gloves when distributing meals while visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Here’s the list of when the following branches will be distributing meals:
Fleet: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Fulton: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Sterling: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Walz: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For a complete list of Grab & Go meal sites, please call the Food Bank’s Help Center at (216) 738-7239, text “FOOD” to 877-877, or visit here.
