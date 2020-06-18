Community petitions to ban Confederate flag from Medina County Fair

“The Medina County Fair is meant to bring community together, but still allows the confederate flag which is showing a current divide in our nation. The Navy and Marines have banned this sign of oppression already, stating it is not what they have fought for. NASCAR has a large fan base that supports this flag, but even they have decided it’s time to move forward without it. We believe it is time for The Medina County Fair to do the same during this time of unity.