Community petitions to ban Confederate flag from Medina County Fair

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Across the country, a movement to remove confederate flags, statues, and memorabilia continues to pick up steam.
After an amendment to ban the Confederate flag from local and county fairs failed in the Ohio Statehouse last week in a 56-33 vote, citizens are taking it into their own hands on a community level.
Leah Nichols started a petition on Change.org to Medina County Fair Board to ban the Confederate flag there.
“The Medina County Fair is meant to bring community together, but still allows the confederate flag which is showing a current divide in our nation. The Navy and Marines have banned this sign of oppression already, stating it is not what they have fought for. NASCAR has a large fan base that supports this flag, but even they have decided it’s time to move forward without it. We believe it is time for The Medina County Fair to do the same during this time of unity.
She then went on to quote the Medina fair’s website that states, “In 2020, we will bring history to life, telling the story of where the fair and our county has been to where it is today.”
Nichols argued that, “A strong message to the community would be to show where our county is going forward, without the display or selling of the confederate flag or merchandise pertaining to it. State Fairs in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and New York have already taken the lead banning this flag. We insist that the Medina County Fair show respect for people of all backgrounds who attend by banning this controversial symbol of our shameful past as a nation.”
“We believe the confederate flag has no place at an event celebrating our county’s rich agricultural heritage, and we urge you to ban the sale and display of this offensive sign of oppression. The Ohio State Fair banned it in August 2015, and it is time for the Medina County Fair to do the same,” Nichols concluded.
Members of Congress debated at the Ohio Statehouse about the Confederate flag last week after an amendment put forward by Juanita Brent from right here in Cleveland.
The amendment to House Bill 665, which gives coronavirus aid to local and county fairs, would have prevented the sale or display of any Confederate flags or merchandise at local or county fairs.
Confederate flags have been seen in places like the Lorain County Fair for years.
Representative Brent says the confederate flag is a banner of white supremacy and seeing it is a constant reminder of slavery.
Those opposed to banning the flag are concerned that preventing it violates the first amendment, and believe the decision should be up to the fairs themselves.
