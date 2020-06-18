COVID-19 outbreak among Ashland County’s Amish community originated from wedding, health department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Health Department says a recent outbreak affecting the area’s Amish community stems from a wedding.
The outbreak, which is declared when at least two or more individuals test positive for an infectious disease like COVID-19, in the Loudonville area originated from an Ashland County resident who attended a wedding, according to health officials. That person then attended a church service days later and exposed the people sitting nearby to the coronavirus.
Another wedding was held where more individuals were exposed.
“Please, continue to treat our Amish neighbors with kindness and support, while taking steps to limit your exposure to this outbreak,” said Ashland County Health Commissioner Heather Reffett.
The health department says there are at least six confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, with several tests pending and 69 individuals in quarantine.
One of the individuals who tested positive works at an assisted living facility. Public health officials are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are at least 31 total cases of the coronavirus in Ashland County.
