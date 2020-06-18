Essential workers who came down with COVID-19 struggling to make ends meet after their workers compensation claims were denied

“I can hear him coughing in the hallway and she’s like, ‘The inmate he has a bad cough. We called medical they came down they said he doesn’t have a virus cause he doesn’t have a fever.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t always have to have a fever. They’ve been talking about that on the news,’ Curry recalled of her conversation with another C.O. “So I’m like okay I went and did my round.”