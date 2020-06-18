Garfield Heights police chief retires days after excessive force lawsuit brought against officers

Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne announced his retirement to city council on Thursday, days after five of his officers were sued for alleged excessive use of force.
By John Deike | June 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 8:29 PM

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne, in a letter to city officials, announced his retirement from the department on Thursday.

This development comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by 28-year-old Kenta Settles, who last week accused five Garfield Heights officers of using excessive force during his Jan. 23 arrest.

The incident was caught on police bodycam video.

Byrne acknowledged there was a connection between Settles’ lawsuit and his decision, but the law official said he had been considering retirement for some time.

Byrne also wrote in the letter that he feels he’s not the person to manage the kind of police reform that protesters are calling for:

“It is evident that many want changes in police departments across America including Garfield Heights, I do not believe I am the right person to instill this kind of change.”

Byrne also said he supports the officers involved in the lawsuit.

Read his full letter below:

Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne retirement letter.
Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne retirement letter. (Source: Garfield Heights City Council)

