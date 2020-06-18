Have a rockin’ Father’s Day at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is inviting you to give dad a day he will never forget for Father’s Day!
The Rock Hall is helping you out by having the first 100 ticket purchasers for this Saturday and Sunday use the promo code 100DADS to get one free adult admission for Dad (limit one per household).
You can spend the day together and check out the massive Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll exhibit of iconic rock instruments, enjoy the incredible Power of Rock Experience, share food and drinks on the plaza, and shop their unique collection of t-shirts, drinkware, socks, masks, and more for Dad. Plus, save 20% on 2020 Inductee t-shirts this weekend only.
If you can’t make it to Cleveland, celebrate with a watch party instead.
Tune in together to watch the powerful 1995 Concert for the Rock Hall at 7 p.m. this Sunday on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.
The Rock Hall also suggests giving dad the gift that keeps on giving with a Rock Hall membership that will allow him to receive free admission, membership merchandise, invites to members-only events, and other perks.
