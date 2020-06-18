Homicide investigation underway after 52-year-old woman found shot in home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it is working with the Akron Police Department to investigate the homicide of 52-year-old Twyla Pettiford of Akron.
The medical examiner’s office said officers were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found Pettiford inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 pm, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The medical examiner said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
