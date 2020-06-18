Na’Kia Crawford’s family hires nationally known civil rights attorney after 18-year-old’s murder in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford is seeking justice with nationally known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump after she was fatally shot in her car in Akron last weekend.
Attorney Crump confirmed he will be representing Crawford’s family with the following statement:
“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Akron Police Department. We are committed to making sure police devote the necessary time and resources to identify the killer and get justice for her family.”
The Trial Lawyer also tweeted out a photo asking for people to help find the man who tried to save Crawford’s life with CPR so he can provide a witness statement to Akron Police.
Both tweets are going viral.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the shooting suspect wanted for killing Crawford.
Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
She recently graduated high school and committed to Central State University.
The historically black college in Wilberforce, Ohio released a statement regarding Crawford’s death:
Central State University is deeply saddened by the murder of Na'kia Crawford.
Akron native LeBron James is making sure the spotlight remains on the murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.
James took to social media to say that he will not let the investigation “slow down.”
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Akron police immediately.
