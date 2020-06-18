29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Thursday there are 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,889 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 11 to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Thursday’s update. The total cumulative stands at 75 dead citywide.
You can view the state’s COVID-19 numbers from Thursday’s update below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
