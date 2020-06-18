Northeast Ohio Weather: A few afternoon storms around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper low is spinning in West Virginia today. It is crawling to the northwest. It is close enough so that we threw in the risk of some thunderstorms this afternoon. There is a little better chance closer to the system. I just went with isolated thunderstorms along the lakeshore counties. A few, or 30 percent chance, in the Akron-Canton area. Any storms that do pop up will produce locally heavy rain due to the slow moving nature to them. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 70s to lower 80s. Cooler near the lake with another lake breeze that sets up. The storm risk goes down this evening as most of the storms that do form will feed off of daytime heating.