Northeast Ohio Weather: A few pop-up storms this afternoon, rinse and repeat Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper low pressure system is spinning in West Virginia today.
This is the same system that has brought clouds and cooler-than-average weather to our friends in the Carolinas this week.
This feature will slowly move north today and tomorrow.
This will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.
Not everyone will see rain, but if you’ll be out and about today or Friday, just keep in mind that pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible between 1:00 PM and 10:00 PM each day.
As far as the weekend goes, things will be continuing to heat up!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.