Northeast Ohio weather: Storms end before midnight, another round of storms Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few storms developed today, mainly over our southern counties.
These storms will end by midnight, if not sooner than that.
Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.
Tomorrow will be a repeat performance of today.
Expect a dry, nice start to the day.
Storms will develop by mid-afternoon, and they will fall apart during the evening, as we lose daytime heating and instability.
Just like today, not everyone will see rain, but if you’ll be out and about Friday, just keep in mind that pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible between 1:00 PM and 10:00 PM each day.
As far as the weekend goes, things will be continuing to heat up!
