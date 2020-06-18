Plea expected from Cleveland man charged in connection to death of pregnant woman who fell from car on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in connection with the death of a woman on I-90 is expected to change his plea during a Cuyahoga County court hearing on Thursday.
Patrick Carner is scheduled to face a judge at noon.
The 28-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to charges that include with tampering evidence and obstruction of justice.
Investigators first accused Carner of throwing Vonnashia Akins onto I-90 in October 2019, but his attorney claims she jumped out of his vehicle.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.