Plea expected from Cleveland man charged in connection to death of pregnant woman who fell from car on I-90
Patrick Carner (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 18, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in connection with the death of a woman on I-90 is expected to change his plea during a Cuyahoga County court hearing on Thursday.

Patrick Carner is scheduled to face a judge at noon.

Plea change hearing for Patrick Carner

The 28-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to charges that include with tampering evidence and obstruction of justice.

Investigators first accused Carner of throwing Vonnashia Akins onto I-90 in October 2019, but his attorney claims she jumped out of his vehicle.

Cleveland Police say Vonnashia Akins was thrown onto I-90 and killed, but the suspect -- Akins' ex-boyfriend -- claims otherwise. Who do you believe?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

This story will be updated.

