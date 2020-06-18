Police union: 4 Cleveland officers being fired for allegedly drinking while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association confirmed to 19 News that four officers accused of drinking at a bar while on duty are being fired.
According to Jeff Follmer of the CPPA, the four city of Cleveland police officers were under investigation for drinking at the 49th Street Tavern in Cuyahoga Heights during their shift in September 2019.
Follmer told 19 News that the police union plans to appeal the city’s ruling on firing the officers, which is reportedly taking place on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story.
