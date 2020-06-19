Artists to paint Black Lives Matter street mural in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Artists will be painting a Black Lives Matter street mural on East 93rd Street between Bessemer Avenue and Heath Avenue.
The City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Councilman Blaine Griffin, and their partners at R.A.K.E and Graffiti Art will be teaming up.
“It is my vision to make the E. 93rd Street Corridor the Most Impressive Artistic Corridor in the City of Cleveland,” said Councilman Griffin said in a released statement. “This includes murals, sculptures and other works of art to capture the history and beauty of our community. This is only temporary but it will reflect community pride and hopefully open up everyone’s eyes to our beautiful community and our potential. "
A group of residents led by Burten Bell Carr has led an extensive process to develop a comprehensive art plan called Elevate the East which includes this mural and other art.
Cleveland Police said road closures will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and goes through Sunday, June 21.
There was a Black Lives Matter street mural painted in Akron near where 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford was murdered.
