Casinos, amusement parks and more allowed to reopen across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another big step in reopening Ohio.
Many entertainment venues that closed for months to stop the spread of coronavirus are now allowed to reopen their doors, according to Governor DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan.
Here’s the list of businesses allowed to reopen on June 19:
- Casinos
- Racinos
- Amusement Parks
- Water Parks
- Outdoor Theaters
JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino welcomed back guests at 6 a.m. on Friday.
A number of rules were put into place to try to keep guests safe.
For employees, six feet of distance must be maintained and barriers may be used in some situations.
Casinos must establish a maximum capacity of no more than 50% allowed by the fire code.
Also, poker tables and live events or concerts will not be allowed until further notices.
You can read the full order here.
Despite being allowed to reopen on Friday Cedar Point will not let guests back into the park until July 9.
