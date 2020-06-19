DeWine on spike in COVID-19 cases: “We’re going to have to learn to live with this”

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine addressed the latest rise in COVID-19 cases in an interview with CNN this morning.
New coronavirus cases spiked in Ohio on Thursday. The health department reported 700 new cases, by far the highest number of new cases in weeks. The previous high for the month was 490 new cases on June 4.
DeWine says most of the cases are from a spike in 5 or 6 zip codes in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas.
“We’re now trying to do two things at once,” DeWine said. “We’re trying to open the economy, [..] but also be safe.”
The Governor said it is “very, very, very important” that Ohioans continue to wear masks to try to stop the spread.
