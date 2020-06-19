DeWine on spike in COVID-19 cases: “We’re going to have to learn to live with this”

Newly reported cases hit highest level in weeks on Thursday

DeWine speaks about Ohio's spike in coronavirus cases
June 19, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:29 AM

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine addressed the latest rise in COVID-19 cases in an interview with CNN this morning.

New coronavirus cases spiked in Ohio on Thursday. The health department reported 700 new cases, by far the highest number of new cases in weeks. The previous high for the month was 490 new cases on June 4.

DeWine says most of the cases are from a spike in 5 or 6 zip codes in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas.

[ Cases rising in southwest Ohio, and more infections reported overall as testing increases across state. ]

“We’re now trying to do two things at once,” DeWine said. “We’re trying to open the economy, [..] but also be safe.”

The Governor said it is “very, very, very important” that Ohioans continue to wear masks to try to stop the spread.

