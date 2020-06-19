Euclid Police searching for missing 84-year-old man with dementia last seen Wednesday

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are looking for 84-year-old Samuel H. Isabell, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.
Police describe Isabell as 6′ tall, 200 lbs, with salt and pepper hair.
Isabell suffers from dementia and other health-related issues, according to police.
He may be wearing a black hat, red, white, and blue jacket, and an electronic ankle bracelet.
Police said he is frequently in the area of Euclid Avenue and Indian Hills.
Call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 with any information on where he may be.
