Family craft time! How to make pretend pasta

June 19, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 10:12 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

It's fun to make and play with fake food, here's how to make a big plate of pretend pasta!

Mamma Mia! Here’s how to make a big plate of pretend pasta. This is a family craft that’s a blast to make. It’s fun to play with fake food, and one looks good enough to eat.

All you need is some colored paper, paint and brushes, and some aluminum foil. When you’re finished, you’ll be hungry for some garlic bread. Watch our how-to video to see how to put it together.

