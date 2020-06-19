Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland’s Little Italy canceled due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was announced Friday evening that Feast of the Assumption, a street festival in Cleveland’s Little Italy has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced was by Holy Rosary Parish, and you can view the joint statement below by Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin, and Holy Rosary Pastor Fr. Joseph Previte.
“Today, Mayor Jackson, Councilman Griffin, and Fr. Joseph Previte of the Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy released the following joint statement about the 2020 Feast of the Assumption:
For 121 years, Holy Rosary Parish has celebrated the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy. This annual tradition brings together many in Northeast Ohio as well as visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate our Lady's Assumption. Like many, we have monitored the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, discussed the viability of holding the Feast with city of Cleveland officials, and considered actions taken by other special events in the area.
Having reviewed all available data at this time, we have decided to cancel the Feast of the Assumption street festival for 2020. This has been a difficult but necessary decision. The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, and participants is our highest priority. The safety recommendations from the state of Ohio for safe distancing do not allow us to hold large gatherings in the confined space in which we typically hold the Feast and ensure public health and safety.
Holy Rosary will still celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption on August 15 and, if possible given all safety and health considerations, hold a procession on that day. A final determination regarding the procession will be at later time.
We appreciate and thank all those who have celebrated with us over these 121 years and look forward to continuing this celebration and tradition in 2021.”
