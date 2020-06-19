Gov. Mike DeWine signs new law protecting public students’ religious rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed four bills into law on Friday, including HB 164 which is designed to protect students’ religious expression in public schools.
The protections extend to prayer, school assignments, artwork and clothing.
The law also:
-Gives student religious groups the same access to school facilities for meetings and events as other groups have.
-Lifts bans limiting student expression of religion to lunch or non-instructional periods.
The other laws that were enacted include:
- House Bill 11 prohibits insurance plans from placing limitations on tobacco cessation services, and creates a grant program related to infant mortality.
- House Bill 65 requires child daycare centers to provide parental notice of a serious risk violation.
- House Bill 481 authorizes conveyance of state-owned real property.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.