Hit-and-run driver sought by Cleveland Police after wreck that left several seriously injured (photo)
Anyone who can identify the person in this photo is urged to call Cleveland Police immediately. (Source: Cleveland Police)
By John Deike | June 19, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 7:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of a 2020 Dodge Durango on June 16 when it slammed into another car.

The driver was speeding east on Harvard Avenue, ran a red light at Broadway Avenue and smashed into a 2007 Pontiac G6 at around 11 p.m., police said.

The Pontiac spun out, jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a fence, seriously injuring the driver and passengers.

The driver and possibly passengers of the Durango ran away down Harvard.

A third car may have been damaged in the wreck, but the vehicle was not on scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police.

