Hit-and-run driver sought by Cleveland Police after wreck that left several seriously injured (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of a 2020 Dodge Durango on June 16 when it slammed into another car.
The driver was speeding east on Harvard Avenue, ran a red light at Broadway Avenue and smashed into a 2007 Pontiac G6 at around 11 p.m., police said.
The Pontiac spun out, jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a fence, seriously injuring the driver and passengers.
The driver and possibly passengers of the Durango ran away down Harvard.
A third car may have been damaged in the wreck, but the vehicle was not on scene when police arrived.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police.
