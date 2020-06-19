Karamu House debuts a production for Juneteenth that strikes a chord with the racial climate in America

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth is the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., June 19, 1865. Friday night, there was a special Juneteenth celebration at the Karamu House in Cleveland, America’s oldest African-American Theatre. It takes a powerful look at Black history from slavery up until now.
Tony Sias, the President and CEO of Karamu House, and the Director of the “Freedom” production says slaves in Galveston, Texas didn’t learn that they were free until two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. That’s why June 19, 1865, is such an important day in history.
His production, which lasts about an hour, then moves on to show great accomplishments by African-Americans, but not much later a darker time in history in 1919. Hundreds of Blacks, men, women, and children were murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. It’s not widely taught in American history, but it did happen.
“When a number of African-American communities were burned down by white racists, and these communities were thriving communities, there were banks, there were businesses, some had thriving oil wells that were going. But these communities were destroyed,” Sias said.
But the story the piece ends on is the impetus that led to the production’s creation. The murder of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis.
“At the point that George Floyd was murdered we knew that we really had to re imagine how we celebrate Juneteenth, and how we have a response, an artistic and creative response to this murder. We began to activate our community about next steps in eradicating institutional racism and police reform, and police brutality,” Sias said.
A panel discussion following the theater production ensured that at least here in Cleveland talking about bridging the racial divide got started.
