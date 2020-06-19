Lakewood Truck Park opens today with 8,000 square feet of outdoor dining

Lakewood Truck Park opens today with 8,000 square feet of outdoor dining
The Lakewood Truck Park has picnic tables on their 8,000 square foot patio (Source: Justin Costanzo)
By Jen Picciano | June 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A project two years in the making is finally opening today in Lakewood.

The Lakewood Truck Parkon Detroit Road is officially open June 19.

It’s located across from the Lakewood YMCA and next to Edwards Park.

It will feature four food trucks daily, seating on an 8,000-square-foot patio with picnic tables, a 4,000-square-foot indoor bar and a to-go window.

Guess what'll be coming out of this to-go window? Adult milkshakes! 🥤 (and n/a ones too if you're so inclined or...

Before you head there check the Lakewood Truck Park Facebook page, website or street food finder app to see which trucks are on the schedule.

“We want to try everyone and want everyone to be successful there. We need to be partners with the trucks,” said Justin Constanzo.

He said this will give all trucks equal opportunity to be on site, although the first few days may be lightly scheduled.

The Lakewood Truck Park, now open, features a four thousand square foot inside bar.
They’re kicking it off today with Fahrenheit’s truck “Short Rib One.”

The park will be open seven days a week.

