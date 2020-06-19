7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are seven new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, which brings the total cumulative to 1,896 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 50s. Three probable cases were also identified bringing the total probable cases to 471. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Friday’s update. The total cumulative stands at 75 dead citywide.
You can view the state’s numbers update from Friday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
