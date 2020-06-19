609 new Covid-19 infections and 34 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours, bringing total cases to 43,731 and fatalities to 2,667

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 2,667 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 43,731 cases reported statewide.
In the last 24 hours, 609 new cases and 34 more deaths were reported.
Cases began to spike Thursday, when 700 infections were reported, bringing the two-day infection total to 1,309. The recent surge came after a three-week decline in overall cases.
The Ohio National Guard is being sent to the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, where cases are rising, to test southwest Ohioans, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Also, pop-up testing sites opened in Dayton, Elyria, Portsmouth and Xenia this week for the public.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,590 total.
Refer to the Covid-19 infection breakdown below:
Out of the 7,051 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,797 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
