Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 80 degrees again today; small chance of a thunderstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper low is positioned over southwest Pennsylvania today and crawling east. It has weakened somewhat. There will still be a small chance of a pop up thunderstorm, especially later this afternoon. I’m thinking if we are going to see a storm, it would be east of the I-77 corridor. Any storms that do fire will hardly move, so local downpours a definite possibility. The winds will be relatively light. I went with a clear sky tonight. I kept it dry tomorrow with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Saturday afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.