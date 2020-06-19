Northeast Ohio Weather: Pop-up thunderstorms expected before sunset, heating up in a major way this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few pop-up storms have developed on this Friday afternoon.
Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain today.
I say unfortunately because we could actually use a little bit of rain.
So far, in the month of June, we have accumulated 0.95″ of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins.
0.41″ of that can be attributed to Thursday’s thunderstorms.
This gives us a rainfall deficit of 1.14″ for the month so far.
Back to the forecast now, today’s pop-up thunderstorm activity will come to an end by 9:00 PM.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by morning.
This weekend’s big weather story is the continued warm-up.
Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 80s, so we will be running well above average this weekend.
With higher heat and humidity levels in the forecast, air quality will be low Saturday (and likely Sunday, too) for sensitive groups.
The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday.
