2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio

A flood advisory is also in effect for several counties.
File photo.
File photo.(Source: The Associated Press)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flood warning Sunday afternoon for several Northeast Ohio counties due to storms.

These counties are under a flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

  • Ashland County
  • Holmes County
  • Medina County
  • Stark County
  • Summit County
  • Wayne County
Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for several areas in our viewing market earlier today.

These communities are under a flood advisory until 3:15 p.m.

  • Akron
  • Mansfield
  • Wooster
  • Ashland
  • Mount Vernon
  • Barberton
  • Green
  • Wadsworth
  • Orrville
  • Rittman
  • Lodi
  • Loudonville

One to three inches of rain has fallen. One to two more inches of rain may fall. It’s already started to flood in some areas and more is to come.

The NSW said flooding is expected near small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

The NSW warns drivers not to travel on flooded roads.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio
Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow; threat of high winds, flooding
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/11/2021
Heavy rain and storms Sunday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms with heavy rain expected Sunday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/10/2021