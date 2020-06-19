Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio
A flood advisory is also in effect for several counties.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flood warning Sunday afternoon for several Northeast Ohio counties due to storms.
These counties are under a flood warning until 5:15 p.m.
- Ashland County
- Holmes County
- Medina County
- Stark County
- Summit County
- Wayne County
The NWS also issued a flood advisory for several areas in our viewing market earlier today.
These communities are under a flood advisory until 3:15 p.m.
- Akron
- Mansfield
- Wooster
- Ashland
- Mount Vernon
- Barberton
- Green
- Wadsworth
- Orrville
- Rittman
- Lodi
- Loudonville
One to three inches of rain has fallen. One to two more inches of rain may fall. It’s already started to flood in some areas and more is to come.
The NSW said flooding is expected near small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
The NSW warns drivers not to travel on flooded roads.
