Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flood warning Sunday afternoon for several Northeast Ohio counties due to storms.

These counties are under a flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

Ashland County

Holmes County

Medina County

Stark County

Summit County

Wayne County

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for several areas in our viewing market earlier today.

These communities are under a flood advisory until 3:15 p.m.

Akron

Mansfield

Wooster

Ashland

Mount Vernon

Barberton

Green

Wadsworth

Orrville

Rittman

Lodi

Loudonville

One to three inches of rain has fallen. One to two more inches of rain may fall. It’s already started to flood in some areas and more is to come.

The NSW said flooding is expected near small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

The NSW warns drivers not to travel on flooded roads.

Several rounds of heavy rain will produce a localized flooding threat through this afternoon, especially along and east of I-71. Take it slow if you're out on the roads today and NEVER drive through flooded roadways. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 11, 2021

