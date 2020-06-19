Up to 40% of Tri-C classes will be in-person this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College will do a mixture of in-person and online classes this fall, in an attempt to limit student exposure to coronavirus.
Tri-C announced up to 40% of the school’s fall semester will take place at its campuses and training centers. Many of the classes require face-to-face instruction or training with special equipment.
The remaining classes will take place online, but not all of those classes will be the same. Some classes will have set meeting days and times, others will be flexible, with students completing the course at their own pace.
“Our goal is for students to progress in their studies safely and without disruption,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. “With this mix of in-person and online courses, we’ve tried to balance an on-campus college experience with necessary precautions.”
Tri-C moved all of its classes online in March in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The fall semester classes begin on August 24.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.