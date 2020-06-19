Willoughby Hills 12-year-old boy finds old active artillery shell in Chagrin River

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department confirmed a 20 lb. “old, but very much still active, military-grade artillery shell” is being safely taken care of after a 12-year-old boy found it in the Chagrin River.
Police said the boy was playing and wading in the Chagrin River near Eagle Road bridge on Thursday afternoon when he noticed an odd object among the rocks in the water.
He looked closer, picked it up, carried it through the river, and back to a Trailard Drive residence, according to police.
The report said his mother looked at his “discovery,” which was the old active artillery shell, and “thankfully, she had the wherewithal to contact our police department for assistance.”
Officers responded to the area and called their partners with the Lake County Bomb Unit after a brief investigation on the shell, according to the report.
Police said bomb techs responded and set up a perimeter for them to safely remove the shell.
The shell was placed into an explosive containment unit and taken to another location for safe disposal, according to the report.
Police said no one was hurt and the family was happy.
Authorities said it is unknown at this time how the shell found its place in the Chagrin River.
The Willoughby Hills Police Department is using this incident as an example for this safety message:
If you come across something that you think may be an explosive device (a bomb, shell, or mortar for example):
- Do not touch it.
- Leave the item where it is - even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives and is therefore potentially dangerous.
- Contact your local law enforcement and/or fire department for further assistance.
