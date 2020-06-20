Lake Erie Crushers and city of Avon team up to host biggest 4th of July fireworks display

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Avon announced Saturday the city, and the Lake Erie Crushers are teaming up to host the biggest 4th of July fireworks display on July 4, starting at 9:30 p.m. at Crusher Stadium.
Mayor Bryan Jensen is asking visitors to park their cars at the stadium parking lot, and watch the fireworks from their cars, or just outside their cars. Additional parking will be at the east entrance to the stadium off Recreation Lane in the grass. The stadium will not be open.
“I believe we can safely host a fireworks display as long as folks social distance, wear masks, and stay in or near the immediate vicinity of their car to watch the display,” Mayor Jensen said.
Mayor Jensen continued: “Realizing many things are not the same as they were just a few months ago, I am hoping this is one small way that families can get together to celebrate our country’s independence and reflect on the things that we are grateful for. Please commit to being safe at this event.”
You can read the full letter from the Mayor below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.