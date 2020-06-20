20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,916 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in the city. The total cumulative dead citywide due to coronavirus stands at 75.
You can view the state’s updated COVID-19 numbers from Saturday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
