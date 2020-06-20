531 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours, bringing total cases to 44,262 & fatalities to 2,697

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 2,697 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 44,262 cases reported statewide.
In the last 24 hours, 531 new cases and 30 more deaths were reported.
Cases began to spike Thursday, when 700 infections were reported, bringing the two-day infection total to 1,309. The recent surge came after a three-week decline in overall cases.
The Ohio National Guard is being sent to the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, where cases are rising, to test southwest Ohioans, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Also, pop-up testing sites opened in Dayton, Elyria, Portsmouth and Xenia this week for the public.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,694 total.
Refer to the state’s COVID-19 infection breakdown below:
Out of the 7,201 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 1,833 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
