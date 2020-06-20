Northeast Ohio weather: summer arrives & turns up the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: More sun than clouds and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.
Tonight: Starry and very mild with lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing - mainly in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90.
Sunday night: Scattered showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: More Scattered Showers and Thunder with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Expect showers and Storms but milder with highs in the lower 80s.
