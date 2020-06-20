Northeast Ohio weather: summer arrives & turns up the heat

19 First Alert Forecast - 6/20/2020
By Jon Loufman | June 20, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 12:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today:  More sun than clouds and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight:  Starry and very mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing - mainly in the afternoon.  Highs approaching 90.

Sunday night: Scattered showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday: More Scattered Showers and Thunder with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Expect showers and Storms but milder with highs in the lower 80s.

