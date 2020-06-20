Ohio’s unemployment rate sees decrease in May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s unemployment rate in the month of May saw a decrease, as it now stands at 13.7 percent, down from a revised 17.6 percent in April, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services said in a press release Friday.
Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 127,100 over the month, from a revised 4,704,000 in April, to 4,831,100 in May, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.
The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 788,000, down 211,000 from 999,000 in April. The number of unemployed has increased by 551,000 in the past 12 months from 237,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in May 2019.
The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3 percent, down from 14.7 percent in April, and up from 3.6 percent in May 2019.
