8 shootings reported in Cleveland within 8 hours, including 1 where officers were fired at

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed there were eight shootings within eight hours Friday night going into early Saturday morning.
Officers were fired at in one of those shootings.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
Friday
9 p.m.
A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand on East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.
He was driven to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
The suspect is unknown.
10 p.m.
A 26-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the foot in the 1800 block of Buhrer Avenue.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
11 p.m.
A male was shot in the leg three times at East 90th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
He was driven to University Hospitals.
Sunday
2 a.m.
Shots were fired at officers on West 6th Street and Johnson Court.
No officers were hurt.
The suspect drove off in a dark gray Chevy Silverado.
2 a.m.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the ankle at East 167th Street and Miles Avenue.
He was taken to South Pointe Hospital.
3 a.m.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on I-90 East and East 185th Street.
He was taken to the hospital in a car.
The suspect is unknown.
4 a.m.
A 49-year-old man was shot in the back of the head on East 79th Street and Chester Avenue.
EMS took him to University Hospitals.
The suspect is unknown.
4 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the right hand in the 1700 block of Algonac Road in what was reported to police as an attempted robbery in the area of Euclid Avenue and Victoria Road.
EMS took him to University Hospitals.
Other
11 p.m. on Friday
A 30-year-old man suffered burns to his arm and leg after a suspect threw gas on him and tried to light him on fire in the area of East 93rd Street.
He was brought to South Pointe Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.