Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman’s unidentified remains were found in Sandy Creek

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman’s unidentified remains were found in Sandy Creek in Pike Township Friday night, and now the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.
An early investigation by authorities indicates the death is by a stabbing.
A passerby called authorities, and deputies arrived on the scene at 8:57 p.m. on June 19 at the 3100 block of Gracemont Avenue Southwest.
This case remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.
