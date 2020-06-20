Suspect on the loose after trying to light man on fire with gas in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect who threw gas on a man and tried to light him on fire on Friday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the 30-year-old victim suffered burns on his leg and arm and was brought to South Pointe Hospital.
The felonious assault reportedly happened in the area of East 93rd Street at 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Call police if you have any information on the suspect.
