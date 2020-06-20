Wellington residents may be without water for 2-3 days from system-wide outage

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wellington residents may be without water for two to three days after a system-wide water break resulted in the complete loss of water throughout the system and storage tanks on Saturday morning.
City officials issued a village-wide boil alert effective immediately and until further notice.
Residents are urged to conserve the water they may have in their tank, turn off their hot water heaters to save the heating elements if their tank is empty, and drink bottled water.
City officials said they are in the process of securing bottled water for distribution to village residents.
Where and when those bottles will be distributed is to be announced.
The leak was first reported at 4:15 a.m., and village employees found the leak about two hours later.
However, city officials said employees are still in the process of determining which of the two lines that feed the village is leaking.
