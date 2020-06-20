22-year-old man attempting to walk across I-71 in Richland County is struck and killed by a car

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man who was attempting to walk across I-71 in Richland County going west to east was struck and killed by a car Friday night, and The Ohio State’s Highway Patrol of the Mansfield Post is investigating the incident.
The victim, Jason A. Greene-Smith, was attempting to walk across I-71 when he was struck by a 54-year-old man who was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The crash happened near milepost 166. The car was removed from the scene by Mike’s Towing.
Authorities say the 54-year-old man was driving northbound in the middle lane on the Interstate when he struck and killed the victim. Both of them came to a final rest on the right berm.
The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
Assisting on the scene was the Richland County Coroner’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department, Worthington Township Fire Department, and Mike’s Towing.
Authorities said alcohol and drug usage are unknown at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.
