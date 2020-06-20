33-year-old man dies after car strikes a utility pole in Portage County; OSHP investigating

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man from Alliance has died after he drove off the side on northbound State Route 183 and struck a utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to authorities, and he was ejected from his car.
Authorities said the car, a 1999 Dodge Stratus became engulfed with flames, and a passerby and a trooper pulled the victim, Joshua D. Deck from the area and performed CPR on Deck. Deck was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
The crash happened on State Route 183 at Virginia Road near mile post one.
“This is an absolute tragedy” stated Lt. Jeffrey Greene, OSHP Ravenna Post Commander in a released statement. “Had Mr. Deck chose to properly apply his safety belt, the outcome may have been much different.”
Authorities said State Route 183 was closed for 90 minutes. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Atwater Fire Department, Ohio Edison, the Portage County Coroner’s Office, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and Marlboro Towing assisted on scene.
The crash happened early Saturday morning at 4:50.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.