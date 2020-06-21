Amber Alert issued for missing Ohio 10-year-old

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Ohio 10-year-old.
Police say the incident took place in Columbiana County on 15 W Main St, in the city of Salineville.
The child’s name is Michael Shane Shields.
The Lisbon Police Department said that the Shields’ mother allowed him to leave with another child and an adult male.
Police said the child has not returned home since.
Shields is 10-years-old, stands about 4′8″, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey and blue shirt with a silver basketball and black shorts.
Police said the suspect is unknown, but they did provide a short description.
The suspect is a white male that is 34-year-old, stands at 5′6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown-grey hair. He also has full arm tattoo sleeves on both arms with stars on his forearms.
He was last seen wearing a grey tank top and blue jeans.
The vehicle involved is a red older model Chevrolet Cavaliere.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle.
You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
